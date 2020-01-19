-
Scott Piercy shoots Even-par 72 in round four of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Scott Piercy hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 61st at 9 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Piercy hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 14th. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 2 under for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Piercy's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 91 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Piercy's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
