In his final round at the American Express, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dufner finished his day tied for 55th at 10 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

Jason Dufner got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jason Dufner to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Dufner's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.

On the par-4 second, Dufner's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dufner had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.