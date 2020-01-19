-
Jason Dufner rebounds from poor front in fourth round of the American Express
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
Highlights
Jason Dufner sticks approach to set up birdie at The American ExpressIn the opening round of The American Express 2020, Jason Dufner lands his 110-yard approach within 3 feet of the cup at the Stadium Course par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
In his final round at the American Express, Jason Dufner hit 12 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Dufner finished his day tied for 55th at 10 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
Jason Dufner got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jason Dufner to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to even-par for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Dufner's tee shot went 175 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to even for the round.
On the par-4 second, Dufner's 115 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Dufner had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 1 under for the round.
