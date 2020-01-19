Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his day tied for 17th at 16 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Na had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Na hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Na had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Na hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth. This bogey was the end of his 4 hole birdie streak and moved Na to 4 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Na chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 6 under for the round.

Na hit his tee shot 262 yards to the fairway bunker on the 468-yard par-4 15th. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Na to 5 under for the round.