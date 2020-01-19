Paul Casey hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Casey finished his day tied for 21st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Casey had a 129 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 third, Casey's 118 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Casey to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Casey to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Casey had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Casey to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Casey to 5 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Casey's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 184 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Casey had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 under for the round.