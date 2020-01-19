  • Paul Casey shoots 1-under 71 in round four of the American Express

  • In the final round of The American Express 2020, Paul Casey lands his 157-yard approach within 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Paul Casey uses nice approach to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the final round of The American Express 2020, Paul Casey lands his 157-yard approach within 3 feet of the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.