January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Tim Wilkinson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wilkinson finished his day tied for 21st at 15 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Tim Wilkinson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tim Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Wilkinson's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough and his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a 293 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wilkinson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wilkinson to 1 under for the round.
