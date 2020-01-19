In his final round at the American Express, D.J. Trahan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Trahan finished his day tied for 68th at 7 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Trahan reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 over for the round.

Trahan got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Trahan to 2 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Trahan his second shot was a drop and his approach went 95 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Trahan's 118 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Trahan had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Trahan's his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Trahan chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Trahan to 2 over for the round.