-
-
Rory Sabbatini shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the American Express
-
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
-
Highlights
Rory Sabbatini dials in tee shot to set up birdie at The American ExpressIn the second round of The American Express 2020, Rory Sabbatini lands his 206-yard tee shot within 5 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
Rory Sabbatini hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Sabbatini finished his day tied for 48th at 11 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
Sabbatini missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 30 yards for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Sabbatini had a 92 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Sabbatini chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 3 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Sabbatini had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Sabbatini to even for the round.
On the par-4 first, Sabbatini's 125 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sabbatini to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sabbatini reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Sabbatini to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.