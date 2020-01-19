Vaughn Taylor hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 43rd at 12 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Taylor chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a 264 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Taylor chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Taylor had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

Taylor tee shot went 241 yards to the left rough and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Taylor to 1 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Taylor had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.