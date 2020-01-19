-
-
Charley Hoffman shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the American Express
-
January 19, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 19, 2020
Charley Hoffman hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the American Express, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 61st at 9 under; Andrew Landry is in 1st at 26 under; Abraham Ancer is in 2nd at 24 under; and Scottie Scheffler is in 3rd at 23 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman's his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 168 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
At the par-5 fifth, Hoffman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hoffman to even for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Hoffman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.