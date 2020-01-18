-
Matthew Wolff putts well in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Matthew Wolff hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wolff finished his day tied for 56th at 9 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Matthew Wolff had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matthew Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Wolff's 133 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Wolff hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wolff to 1 under for the round.
