In his third round at the American Express, Charles Reiter hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Reiter finished his day tied for 141st at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Charles Reiter got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Charles Reiter to 1 over for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Reiter reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Reiter at even-par for the round.

At the par-5 16th, Reiter chipped in his third shot from 11 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Reiter to 2 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Reiter had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reiter to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Reiter's 186 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reiter to 2 under for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Reiter's his second shot went 41 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Reiter had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reiter to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Reiter got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Reiter to 1 under for the round.