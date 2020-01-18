-
Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Wyndham Clark in the third round at the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Wyndham Clark hit 5 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Clark finished his day tied for 82nd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Wyndham Clark hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wyndham Clark to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Clark hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 under for the round.
