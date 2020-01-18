In his third round at the American Express, Aaron Wise hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Wise's 92 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Wise's tee shot went 221 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Wise chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 468-yard par-4 15th, Wise chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to even for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Wise hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 2-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wise at 1 over for the round.