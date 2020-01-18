-
Kramer Hickok shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Kramer Hickok hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hickok finished his day tied for 131st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
At the par-5 eighth, Hickok chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
Hickok had a fantastic chip-in on the 195-yard par-3 13th. His tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 20 yards to the left intermediate rough where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 16th, Hickok chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Hickok to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 435-yard par-4 18th, Hickok chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hickok to 1 under for the round.
