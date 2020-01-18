In his third round at the American Express, Maverick McNealy hit 4 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, McNealy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, McNealy chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, McNealy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, McNealy's 111 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McNealy to 4 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, McNealy got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing McNealy to 3 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, McNealy his second shot was a drop, his third shot went 193 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, McNealy reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved McNealy to 2 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 18th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McNealy to 1 under for the round.