In his third round at the American Express, Robby Shelton hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Shelton finished his day tied for 141st at 2 over; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Shelton got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Shelton's 93 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to even-par for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 third, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Shelton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to even for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Shelton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

Shelton got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Shelton to even-par for the round.

Shelton hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 10th. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Shelton got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Shelton to even for the round.

After a 288 yard drive on the 363-yard par-4 12th, Shelton chipped his second shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Shelton to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Shelton's tee shot went 208 yards to the right rough and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Shelton to 1 over for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th, Shelton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Shelton to 2 over for the round.