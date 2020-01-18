-
Scottie Scheffler delivers a bogey-free 6-under 66 in the third at the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Extended Highlights
Scottie Scheffler's Round 3 highlights from The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Scottie Scheffler carded a 6-under 66 at the TPC West Stadium Course, getting him to 21-under for the tournament, tying him with Andrew Landry for a four-stroke lead over the field heading into the final round.
In his third round at the American Express, Scottie Scheffler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Scheffler finished his day tied for 1st at 21 under with Andrew Landry; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 second, Scottie Scheffler's 88 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Scheffler hit an approach shot from 95 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 6 under for the round.
