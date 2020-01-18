  • Abraham Ancer putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2020, Abraham Ancer drains a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 15th hole.
    Abraham Ancer rolls in 32-foot birdie putt at The American Express

