-
-
Abraham Ancer putts himself to a 6-under 66 in third round of the American Express
-
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
-
Highlights
Abraham Ancer rolls in 32-foot birdie putt at The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Abraham Ancer drains a 32-foot putt to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 15th hole.
In his third round at the American Express, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 6th at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Abraham Ancer's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Ancer hit his 97 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Ancer's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Ancer's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.
At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 5 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.