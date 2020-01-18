In his third round at the American Express, Abraham Ancer hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ancer finished his day tied for 6th at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Abraham Ancer's 144 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Abraham Ancer to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Ancer hit his 97 yard approach to 6 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Ancer to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Ancer had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ancer to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Ancer's tee shot went 216 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Ancer's 101 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ancer to 4 under for the round.

At the 468-yard par-4 15th, Ancer reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 5 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ancer to 6 under for the round.