In his third round at the American Express, Zac Blair hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Blair finished his day tied for 33rd at 11 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 10th, Zac Blair's 130 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zac Blair to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Blair hit an approach shot from 130 yards to 6 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 2 under for the round.

Blair tee shot went 195 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Blair to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Blair hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th. This moved Blair to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Blair had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Blair to 1 over for the round.

Blair got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Blair to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Blair chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Blair to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Blair chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Blair to 1 under for the round.