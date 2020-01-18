-
Daniel Berger putts well in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Daniel Berger jars 18-foot birdie putt at The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Daniel Berger sinks an 18-foot putt to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 18th hole.
Daniel Berger hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Berger finished his day tied for 43rd at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Daniel Berger hit a tee shot 144 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Daniel Berger to 1 under for the round.
On the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Berger reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Berger's tee shot went 190 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Berger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Berger had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.
