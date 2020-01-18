  • Sungjae Im shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2020, Sungjae Im lands his 162-yard approach inside 4 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Sungjae Im's approach inside 4 feet leads to birdie at The American Express

