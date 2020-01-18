In his third round at the American Express, Sungjae Im hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Im finished his day tied for 9th at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-4 first, Im's 135 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Im got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Im to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Im had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 eighth, Im chipped in his third shot from 19 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

Im got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Im to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Im's 166 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Im had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Im's tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Im hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Im had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.