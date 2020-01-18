-
Bogey-free 4-under 68 by Harold Varner III in the third round at the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Harold Varner III hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Varner III finished his day tied for 82nd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Harold Varner III hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harold Varner III to 1 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Varner III's 150 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Varner III to 3 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Varner III reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to 4 under for the round.
