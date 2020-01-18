-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Wes Roach in the third round at the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Wes Roach hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Roach finished his day tied for 9th at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 18th, Wes Roach's 176 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wes Roach to 1 under for the round.
Roach missed the green on his first shot on the 170-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 9 yards for birdie. This moved Roach to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Roach reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Roach to 3 under for the round.
