In his third round at the American Express, Kristoffer Ventura hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ventura finished his day tied for 82nd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Kristoffer Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kristoffer Ventura to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Ventura had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ventura to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Ventura's 106 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 3 under for the round.

Ventura got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ventura to 2 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Ventura reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 4 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Ventura reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ventura to 5 under for the round.