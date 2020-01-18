-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 2-under 70 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 first, Hughes's 160 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hughes hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
At the 405-yard par-4 10th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 11th, Hughes chipped in his fifth from 9 yards, carding a par. This kept Hughes at 1 under for the round.
Hughes missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 17th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
