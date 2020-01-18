In his third round at the American Express, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 131st at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hossler's 115 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Hossler got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Hossler had a 105 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

Hossler got a bogey on the 389-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.