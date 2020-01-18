Adam Long hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Long finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 371-yard par-4 second hole, Long had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 fifth, Long hit his 71 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Long hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 346-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Long to 1 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Long reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to even for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Long chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Long's tee shot went 206 yards to the right rough and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Long's 77 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.