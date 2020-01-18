Chesson Hadley hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his day tied for 27th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 first, Hadley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hadley hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadley had a 74 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

After a 295 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Hadley chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Hadley's 151 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Hadley had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 5 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hadley hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 6 under for the round.

At the 389-yard par-4 14th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and put Hadley at 7 under for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hadley hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 8 under for the round.