Hudson Swafford hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Swafford finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

On the par-5 11th, Swafford's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.

On the 389-yard par-4 14th, Swafford had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Swafford to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Swafford had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Swafford's his second shot was a drop and his approach went 101 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Swafford hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Swafford had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.