In his third round at the American Express, Andrew Putnam hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 6th at 15 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 11th, Putnam hit his 86 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Putnam's 103 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Putnam had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Putnam's 179 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Putnam had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Putnam's 90 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 7 under for the round.