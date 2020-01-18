Joseph Bramlett hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Bramlett finished his day tied for 135th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Bramlett hit a tee shot 201 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Bramlett went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fifth at the green and had a one-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Bramlett to even for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Bramlett hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bramlett to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Bramlett had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Bramlett to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Bramlett hit an approach shot from 282 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Bramlett to 2 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth, Bramlett had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bramlett to even for the round.