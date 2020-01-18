-
Bud Cauley putts well in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Bud Cauley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cauley finished his day tied for 20th at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 448-yard par-4 third, Bud Cauley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bud Cauley to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Cauley chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Cauley had a 73 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cauley to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Cauley's 127 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cauley to 1 under for the round.
