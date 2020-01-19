-
Bo Hoag shoots 3-over 62 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Bo Hoag hit 5 of 12 fairways and 6 of 16 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his day in 153rd at 2 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Hoag's tee shot went 199 yards to the right rough and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 165-yard par-3 17th, Hoag tee shot went 152 yards to the fringe, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 1 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
