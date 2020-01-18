In his third round at the American Express, Patton Kizzire hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Kizzire got a bogey on the 363-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Kizzire hit a tee shot 202 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 first, Kizzire's 199 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Kizzire hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Kizzire's tee shot went 218 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Kizzire reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Kizzire at 3 under for the round.