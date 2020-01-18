-
Rhein Gibson shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Rhein Gibson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Gibson finished his day in 147th at 5 over; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 11th, Gibson hit his 132 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
Gibson hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 12th. This moved Gibson to 2 under for the round.
After a 308 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 16th, Gibson chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Gibson hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second. This moved Gibson to even-par for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Gibson chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Gibson to 1 under for the round.
