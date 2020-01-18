  • Xinjun Zhang shoots 4-under 68 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2020, Xinjun Zhang drains a 17-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Xinjun Zhang sinks birdie putt from the fringe at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2020, Xinjun Zhang drains a 17-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 9th hole.