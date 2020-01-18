In his third round at the American Express, Xinjun Zhang hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Zhang finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Zhang chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Zhang's tee shot went 209 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 24 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Zhang's 91 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Zhang to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 16th, Zhang hit his 120 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Zhang to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Zhang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Zhang had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 448-yard par-4 third hole, Zhang chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Zhang to 5 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Zhang's tee shot went 197 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Zhang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-inch putt for birdie. This moved Zhang to 4 under for the round.