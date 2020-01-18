-
-
Michael Thompson putts well in round three of the American Express
-
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
Michael Thompson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Thompson finished his day tied for 94th at 6 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 405-yard par-4 10th hole, Michael Thompson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Michael Thompson to 1 under for the round.
At the 195-yard par-3 13th, Thompson hit a tee shot 207 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
After a 299 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Thompson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Thompson's 98 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Thompson to 4 under for the round.
