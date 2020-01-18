-
Rickie Fowler putts well in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down for birdie at The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Rickie Fowler gets up-and-down from a greenside collection area to make birdie at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 16th hole.
Rickie Fowler hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fowler finished his day in 3rd at 17 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Rickie Fowler's his approach went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 346-yard par-4 seventh, Fowler had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and one putting, moving Fowler to 2 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Fowler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Fowler had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fowler to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Fowler's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fowler to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Fowler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fowler to 2 under for the round.
