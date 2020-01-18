Kyle Stanley hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Stanley finished his day tied for 82nd at 7 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a 287 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Stanley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 389-yard par-4 14th, Stanley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Stanley to even for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th hole, Stanley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Stanley hit his next to the left side of the fairway reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 16th. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 third, Stanley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stanley to 1 under for the round.

After a 294 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Stanley chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.

Stanley hit his tee shot 249 yards to the fairway bunker on the 445-yard par-4 ninth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Stanley to 1 under for the round.