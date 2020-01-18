  • Tony Finau shoots 1-under 71 in round three of the American Express

  • In the third round of The American Express 2020, Tony Finau lands his 147-yard tee shot within 11 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The American Express

    In the third round of The American Express 2020, Tony Finau lands his 147-yard tee shot within 11 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.