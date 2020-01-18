In his third round at the American Express, Tony Finau hit 7 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Finau finished his day tied for 9th at 14 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Finau got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 1 over for the round.

On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to even-par for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Finau chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

Finau tee shot went 193 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 468-yard par-4 15th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Finau to even for the round.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, Finau hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.