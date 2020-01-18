-
Bogey-free 5-under 67 by Brendan Steele in the third round at the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Brendan Steele hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Steele finished his day tied for 20th at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 second, Brendan Steele's 139 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 under for the round.
On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Steele hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Steele to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Steele hit a tee shot 212 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 2 under for the round.
On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Steele had a 81 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Steele to 4 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Steele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Steele to 5 under for the round.
