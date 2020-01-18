In his third round at the American Express, Scott Brown hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Brown finished his day tied for 148th at 7 over; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Scott Brown hit his next to the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 10th. This moved Scott Brown to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 11th, Brown got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Brown to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Brown's 171 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, Brown had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brown to even-par for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 535-yard par-5 fifth, Brown chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brown to 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Brown's tee shot went 201 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.