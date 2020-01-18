-
Bogey-free 3-under 69 by Seung-Yul Noh in the third round at the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the American Express, Seung-Yul Noh hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Noh finished his day tied for 107th at 5 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the 591-yard par-5 11th hole, Seung-Yul Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Seung-Yul Noh to 1 under for the round.
Noh missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 fourth but had a chip in from 28 yards for birdie. This moved Noh to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Noh's 82 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 3 under for the round.
