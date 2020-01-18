-
-
6-over 78 by Sam Saunders in third round of the American Express
-
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- January 18, 2020
In his third round at the American Express, Sam Saunders hit 7 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Saunders finished his day tied for 145th at 4 over; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-4 12th, Saunders's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Saunders to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Saunders hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a three-putt for a double bogey on the par-5 16th. This moved Saunders to 1 over for the round.
Saunders got a bogey on the 448-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Saunders to 6 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.