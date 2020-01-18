-
Brian Harman shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Harman chips in tight to set up birdie at The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Brian Harman chips his 34-yard third shot within 2 feet of the cup at the TPC West Stadium Course par-5 8th hole. He would tap in for birdie.
Brian Harman hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Harman finished his day tied for 20th at 13 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
On the par-5 11th, Harman's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Harman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
On the 448-yard par-4 third, Harman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Harman to 1 under for the round.
On the 535-yard par-5 fifth hole, Harman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 27-inch putt for birdie. This moved Harman to 2 under for the round.
After a 280 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Harman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Harman to 3 under for the round.
