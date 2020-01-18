-
Josh Teater shoots 3-under 69 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the American Express, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Teater finished his day tied for 43rd at 10 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.
After a 282 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 11th, Teater chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 195-yard par-3 13th, Teater's tee shot went 179 yards to the right rough, tee shot was a drop, and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 389-yard par-4 14th hole, Teater had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Teater to 1 under for the round.
On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Teater reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Teater hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
