In his third round at the American Express, Kevin Streelman hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his day tied for 75th at 8 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

Streelman got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 448-yard par-4 third, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Streelman chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 559-yard par-5 eighth, Streelman chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Streelman hit his 102 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.

Streelman got a bogey on the 468-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to even for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.