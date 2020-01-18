In his third round at the American Express, David Hearn hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hearn finished his day tied for 27th at 12 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

At the 165-yard par-3 17th, David Hearn hit a tee shot 147 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved David Hearn to 1 under for the round.

Hearn hit his drive to left rough on the 445-yard par-4 first hole, he sank his approach from 174 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hearn to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Hearn's 107 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hearn to 4 under for the round.

At the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Hearn hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hearn had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hearn to 6 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hearn reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hearn to 7 under for the round.