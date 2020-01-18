In his third round at the American Express, Kevin Stadler hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Stadler finished his day tied for 135th at 1 under; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under; and Chase Seiffert and Ryan Moore are tied for 4th at 16 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 11th, Stadler hit his 122 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 560-yard par-5 16th hole, Stadler chipped in his sixth shot, finishing with a bogey for the hole and moving Stadler to even-par for the round.

Stadler missed the green on his first shot on the 165-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 18th hole, Stadler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stadler to 2 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 first, Stadler got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stadler to 1 under for the round.

Stadler got a bogey on the 371-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Stadler to even for the round.

On the 170-yard par-3 fourth, Stadler's his second shot went 33 yards to the right rough and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

Stadler tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 39 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stadler to 2 over for the round.

On the 559-yard par-5 eighth hole, Stadler reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.