In his third round at the American Express, Ryan Moore hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under with Chase Seiffert; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under.

On the par-5 11th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Moore's 107 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

Moore's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 13 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 fifth, Moore hit his 111 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 184 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.