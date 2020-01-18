-
Ryan Moore shoots 5-under 67 in round three of the American Express
January 18, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ryan Moore nearly holes out for eagle at The American ExpressIn the third round of The American Express 2020, Ryan Moore runs his 185-yard approach right by the cup and stops his ball inside 4 feet of the TPC West Stadium Course par-4 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.
In his third round at the American Express, Ryan Moore hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 4th at 16 under with Chase Seiffert; Scottie Scheffler and Andrew Landry are tied for 1st at 21 under; and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 17 under.
On the par-5 11th, Moore's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.
On the 363-yard par-4 12th hole, Moore reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Moore's 107 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
Moore's tee shot went 290 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 13 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey on the 445-yard par-4 first. This moved Moore to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to fairway bunker on the par-5 fifth, Moore hit his 111 yard approach to 2 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Moore to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 346-yard par-4 seventh hole, Moore had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Moore's 184 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Moore to 5 under for the round.
